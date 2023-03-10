Open government isn’t something you just read about in a high school civics class — it’s a daily struggle between the free press and government bureaucrats or elected officials who deliberately seek to hide information from a public that expects them to be as transparent as possible.

In order to celebrate this access every year, local news organizations (like this one) celebrate Sunshine Week, which this year falls on March 12-18.

Cartoon: Sunshine Week
