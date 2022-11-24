You’ve read about it on our pages and heard plenty about the benefits of shopping locally. The folks from Dane Buy Local chose Sun Prairie for the second consecutive year to launch the 13th annual Shop Indie Local campaign on Monday, Nov. 21.
The campaign highlights Dane Buy Local’s 600 members as well as the importance of supporting local businesses throughout the holiday season.
And shoppers seem to be listening more intently than they did to K-Mart Blue Light Specials back in the day. Consider these economic factors cited Monday by Dane Buy Local:
• U.S. shoppers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reported spending a record high total of an estimated $23.3 billion, up from $19.8 in 2020 and 66% reported that the day makes them want to Shop Small all year long.
• Online shopping at a small business on Small Business Saturday was up slightly, with 58% of shoppers reporting that they made a purchase online, compared to 56% in 2020 and 43% in 2019.
• More shoppers were eager to support independent restaurants with 54% reporting they dined or ordered takeout from a small restaurant, bar, or café, up from 48% in 2020.
A total of 70% of respondents reported Small Business Saturday makes them want to encourage others to shop at small, independently owned retailers.
What is not mentioned in all those statistics is that Sun Prairie shoppers feel more connected to Sun Prairie small businesses, as they do in other communities.
According to Dane Buy Local citing Civic Economics, when you spend a dollar at an independent business, approximately 47 cents return to the local economy. The 47 cents also recirculate through the local economy, generating a ripple effect that strengthens jobs, local non-profits and charitable organizations, and community prosperity.
When spent at a chain store, the same dollar results in only 14 cents returning to the community. That’s a lot less money to help the Sun Prairie community.
The numbers are in . . . and the local economy has experienced it: You’ll make your Christmas and those of local businesses more merry when you give gifts from Sun Prairie.