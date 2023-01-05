Congress had the opportunity to change the New Year and create a level playing field between news publishers and those who own digital news outlets.
They blew it when they chose to exclude the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) and Local Journalism Sustainability Act (LJSA) from the final draft of the 2022 omnibus budget bill.
Dean Ridings, CEO of America’s Newspapers—which lobbied with the News/Media Alliance on behalf of both the JCPA and LJSA—told Editor & Publisher magazine, “This is certainly disappointing for us all! Either bill would have been very significant for our members and to the industry. We will need a different strategy for the 118th Congress.”
The funny thing is, in a country that likes to constantly compare itself to Europe and other worldwide countries as a measure of civility and business success, this country is simply getting it wrong when it comes to a level news playing field.
Consider France and Australia, which have already passed laws similar to JCPA and LJSA to help ensure that local news remains economically viable. Those countries incentivize digital platforms to negotiate deals with news organizations. Canada and New Zealand are considering similar laws.
We think Willie Jackson, New Zealand’s broadcasting minister, said it best recently: “It’s not fair that the big digital platforms like Google and Meta get to host and share local news for free. It costs to produce the news, and it’s only fair they pay.”
Does our government really believe major American tech companies will ever be compensating news organizations in foreign countries for the value they bring to those companies unless they are forced?
There are some fighters in Congress who get it: A group led by Republican Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., and Minnesota Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar worked across the aisle during last year to garner support for legislation that would have helped stabilize the finances of local journalism organizations.
The JCPA would have given publishers the opportunity to negotiate with Alphabet and Meta, the parent companies of Google and Facebook, over the monetary value they receive from journalism produced by news organizations—many of which are Mom and Pop operations trying to keep their doors open.
The JCPA offered an exemption to an antitrust law created when profitable newspaper empires could threaten the flow of information. The irony is not lost on the previously mentioned Mom and Pop newspaper organizations fighting the two social media giants of Facebook and Google that already manipulate the digital information flow in the U.S.
As we have said repeatedly in the past, it’s time that Congress recognizes that and takes action to preserve the existing news organizational landscape.
Unfortunately, with Congressional inaction, it appears that the New Year of 2023 will be the same as the old one.