National Newspaper Week 2022

If you think about it, newspapers have always brought communities together. Whether it is the feature story about the upcoming community event, or the tax levy increase, candidates seeking local office, or the accomplishments of local athletes on the playing field, newspapers—this publication included—are continuing to do that today.

If you don’t believe us, perhaps you should believe the National Newspaper Association.

National Newspaper Week: Newspapers still bringing communities together

