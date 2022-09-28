If you think about it, newspapers have always brought communities together. Whether it is the feature story about the upcoming community event, or the tax levy increase, candidates seeking local office, or the accomplishments of local athletes on the playing field, newspapers—this publication included—are continuing to do that today.
If you don’t believe us, perhaps you should believe the National Newspaper Association.
In a guest column in honor of National Newspaper Week, NNA Chair Brett Wesner said in March, the National Newspaper Association and NNA Foundation commissioned a survey of readers from across the country, conducted by the highly regarded Susquehanna Polling and Research team.
Werner wrote that the study found local newspapers as the most trusted source when it comes to learning about candidates for public office. On a 10-point scale (with 10 being the “highest”), local newspapers are rated a 7.38, higher than TV stations (6.45), radio (5.58), political mailings (4.63) or social media platforms (2.65).
And, Werner insisted, trustworthiness in newspapers is growing. Compare this year’s results to NNA’s 2019 study, when on the issue of trustworthiness, community newspapers represented a more trusted news source (5.77 on a 10-point scale) than other news sources, rating higher than national network TV news (5.13), cable TV news shows (4.60) and all others. Social media sources like Twitter or Facebook were rated lowest, at 2.92.
“The study confirms there is a strong correlation between those who read community newspapers and those who cast ballots in elections,” Wesner wrote. Why? A combined 96% of readers of local newspapers say they plan to vote this November—either “very” or “somewhat” likely.
Wesner also wrote that a combined 77% of respondents say they read a newspaper that covers their local community (an increase from a 65% average, 2017-2019), consumed via printed edition and online edition, as well as these additional online options that were not in previous surveys: Facebook, YouTube, TikTok or other social media platform. Local newspapers also continue to receive high metrics on things like “[it] informs me” (93% agree), “[it] provides valuable local shopping and advertising information (81% agree), and “my household relies on [it] for local news (83%).”
Right now, newspapers are struggling to survive. As National Newspaper Week approaches Oct. 2-8, we need help from you, the reader—by subscribing.
We also need your help in convincing Congress to pass the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to level the playing field between newspapers and social media giants like Facebook and Google.
You can also ask to buy local newspapers like this one where you do your everyday shopping—at drug stores, supermarkets and gas station convenience stores.
The survey results show that the public relies more than ever on newspapers. The real question is—what will readers do to help us survive?