This month marks the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation.
In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers and many community mayors have signed proclamations declaring March 2023 as Red Cross Month.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross depends on the generosity of the American public — who in some cases literally give of themselves by donating blood — to continue its mission.
Now you can help during Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED.
On March 22, you can also join the annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small. More than 630 people have already received comfort and essentials from Red Cross disaster teams after more than 150 home fires across Wisconsin and the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan since the start of 2023.
Perhaps the easiest way to help the Red Cross is to roll up your sleeve and donate blood. When volunteer blood and platelet donors lend an arm this month, they’ll help keep the blood supply from dropping this spring.
All donors who give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31, 2023, will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card — which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
When millions of people need help, the Red Cross is there. Please help by donating blood, time or money during Red Cross Month in March.