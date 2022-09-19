On Tuesday, Sept. 20, millions of Americans nationwide will be encouraged to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day.
Why? Every year, would-be U.S. voters are unable to vote because they fail to register to vote by the registration deadline, are uncertain about the voter registration process, or forget to update their registration.
Local and even state elections often don’t get the attention, generate the excitement or even get the media notoriety that national elections receive. But local elections matter, too, which is why you should get registered.
It’s one of the reasons the National Voter Registration Day takes place every September. According to the National Voter Registration Day organization, 4.7 million voters have registered since the special day was established in 2012 — including a whopping 233,571 people who registered in 2021, according to NVRD.
Part of that could be the 423 colleges and universities that signed up and 1,599 volunteers and staff in 2021 that worked to help to register their friends and other students to vote. It could also be because professional sports leagues including the NFL and the NBA joined NVRD as premier partners and increased promotion about the importance of voting.
Abortion rights, concerns about the increase in crime and other issues identified by both political parties will motivate voters in the November 2022 election. Yet, according to the NVRD organization, one person in four in the U.S. is not registered to vote. To be eligible to vote you must be:
• A U.S. citizen who is 18 years or older on Election Day;
• A resident of Wisconsin at least 28 days before the election; and
• Registered to vote or are registering on Election Day.
You are ineligible to vote in Wisconsin if you:
• Have already voted in the election;
• Are currently serving any portion of a felony sentence, including probation or supervision;
• Have been ruled incapable of voting by a judge; or
• Have made or become interested, directly or indirectly, in any bet or wager depending upon the result of the election.
So how can you register to vote in Wisconsin by this year’s deadline? Check out the website vote411.org/wisconsin or call your municipal (town, village, county or city) clerk.
It shouldn’t take a special day, but as long as it’s here, please take advantage of Voter Registration Day.