You can locally help observe a national commemoration this Friday, Sept. 16.
National Prisoner of War (POW)/Missing In Action (MIA) Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a proclamation signed by President Jimmy Carter. Since then, each subsequent president has issued an annual proclamation commemorating the third Friday in September as National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
A national-level ceremony is held on every National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Traditionally held at the Pentagon, it features members from each branch of military service and participation from high-ranking officials.
In addition to the national-level ceremony, local POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremonies share a common purpose: Honoring those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing.
Sun Prairie is scheduled to observe POW/MIA on Friday, Sept. 16, beginning with a vigil at 5:30 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign War Post 9362, located at 349 S. Walker Way.
That will be followed by a brief ceremony at 6 p.m. that includes a POW/MIA table, which is set for those who cannot be there. In Wisconsin, that number is 1,504, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) whose mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for U.S. missing personnel to their families and the nation.
Even if you can’t be at the VFW 9362 on Friday, Sept. 16, remember Wisconsin’s prisoners of war and missing in action by attending a special event on Sept. 16 from 5-9 p.m. at VFW Post 7591 on Cottage Grove Road in Madison, where the UW MIA Recovery and Identification Project is presenting the fundraising concert, Coming Home: A Live Concert for Our Missing Heroes.
The concert features local bands Frank Martin Busch and the Names, Jackie Marie and the Band, and Marcy and the Highlights. The evening also includes POW/MIA awareness, and raffles in support of the University of Wisconsin’s MIA Project. The event will feature presentations by National VFW Vice Commander, Al Lipphardt, and State of Wisconsin VFW Commander Michele Rathke, Major General (Ret.) Tim Zadalis, and Team Lead for the UW MIA Project, Charles Konsitzke.
Or, if you can’t attend one of those two observances, take some time and say a prayer — so they know that they are not forgotten.