With Monday, Oct. 31 being Halloween, we thought it might be a proper time to review a few things when it comes to good Halloween safety practices.
First of all, remember that the Halloween Business Spooktacular is taking place from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Spooktacular promotes a safe environment for trick or treating, with many Sun Prairie businesses or organizations participating with prizes, a punch card and a business decorating contest.
Several city entities will also be participating, including the Sun Prairie Historical Museum and the Sun Prairie Municipal Building. You can get more information about Spooktacular in this issue of the Sun Prairie Star.
With temperatures forecast to hover around the 50-degree mark on Halloween, we bet there will be plenty of ghosts, goblins, Marios and Wonder Women wandering the streets of Sun Prairie. Considering trick-or-treat hours in Sun Prairie are from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the Sun Prairie Police Department, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are offering these safety tips:
• Choose costumes that are light-colored and more visible to motorists. Use reflective tape to decorate costumes and candy bags to increase visibility of children to drivers.
• Use make-up rather than a mask for a child’s costume.
• Engage in Halloween activities in well-lit areas, accompanied by adults: children should not trick-or-treat alone.
• Do not enter homes or apartments without adult supervision.
• Trick-or-treaters should stay on sidewalks and obey all traffic signs/signals.
• Remind children to walk, not run, and to only cross streets at crosswalks.
• Be sure child trick-or-treaters are accompanied by a responsible adult who has a flashlight.
• Flashlights or chemical light sticks should be used so that children can see and be seen by motorists.
• Instruct children to wait until they are home to eat any candy, to examine candy with a parent or guardian and throw away anything that looks suspicious. Make sure packaging doesn’t have any tears or tampering.
• Check candy and novelty toys for potential choking hazards.
Most importantly, for motorists traveling in Sun Prairie on Halloween:
• Slow down—drive 5 MPH below the speed limit, especially in residential areas. Stay alert by not using your cell phone or navigation system and NEVER drink and drive.
• Watch for children darting out from parked cars.
• When driving children around, use child safety seats or seatbelts, and have children get out of cars on the curb side, not facing traffic. Do not pass other vehicles on the road.
• If exiting your vehicle to participate in trick or treating, or supervise trick-or-treaters, remember to remove the vehicle keys and not leave any valuables in your vehicle.
• Drive with your headlights on, and use extreme caution when backing.
• Remember, report any problems, observations, or safety concerns to the SPPD’s non-emergency number at 608-837-7336.
Following these tips will make the holiday safer so everyone can enjoy treats without any unsafe tricks.