It’s so easy to get into a holiday rut—creating lists, shopping for friends and family, buying and wrapping—all for a few minutes of frenzied gift opening around Christmas time.
You might be losing your sense of the Christmas spirit: The true ability to give for others.
What better way to give than to provide a gift of time? Salvation Army of Dane County is currently seeking bell ringers for its 2022 Kettle Campaign all around the county (including Sun Prairie).
The Salvation Army serves more than 25 million people across America—including hundreds in Dane County. Nationally, that translates to more than 55 million meals for the hungry, 10-plus million nights of shelter for the homeless, and countless Christmas gifts for children who may otherwise go without.
That’s means you make a difference with every ring at the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle.
The funds raised by Salvation Army bell ringers will make a year-round impact in your community through social services assistance, homeless shelters, disaster relief, children’s programs, rehabilitation services, anti-human trafficking, and more.
Perhaps most importantly, donations placed in the Salvation Army Red Kettle will stay local—which means when you ring the bell, you’re making change happen.
Go online now to https://www.registertoring.com/ and select a community, date and time to ring bells. In Sun Prairie, dates and times are available through Dec. 24 at Metro Market, Woodman’s Market, both Walgreens locations, Cabela’s, Walmart and Pick’n Save.
Remember that children under a certain age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian (check with Salvation Army of Dane County for more details) but families have said in the past that bell ringing is a great way to instill a sense of community spirit in young children.
Giving back to your community makes you feel like you are helping everyone in the community.
It’s time to get out of the holiday rut and into the holiday spirt and be a hero—all at the same time—by ringing bells at a Red Kettle location in Dane County.