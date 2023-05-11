What if all you had to do to fight hunger in your neighborhood is to simply bag up some non-perishable food items and leave them outside your door? Would you do it?

Well, this coming Saturday, you will have your chance. That’s because Saturday, May 13 is the 31st National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Stamp Out Hunger food drive

During the 31st annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, scheduled for May 13, 2023, letter carriers pick up non-perishable food to be distributed to local pantries including the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.