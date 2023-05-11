During the 31st annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, scheduled for May 13, 2023, letter carriers pick up non-perishable food to be distributed to local pantries including the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
What if all you had to do to fight hunger in your neighborhood is to simply bag up some non-perishable food items and leave them outside your door? Would you do it?
Well, this coming Saturday, you will have your chance. That’s because Saturday, May 13 is the 31st National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Chances are, with over 43 million Americans being food insecure, you know somebody that is hungry (food insecurity means living at risk of hunger and not knowing where the next meal is coming from). And with more than 13 million children living in a food insecure household, some of of the kids in your neighborhood are hungry.
Any teacher will tell you that hungry children can’t learn because their physical, intellectual and emotional developments are limited because they are thinking about where their next snack or meal is coming from.
Much of the hunger in America has to do with income. Consider that 1 in 7 Americans live at or below the poverty level, or that 1 in 5 households — about 20% — served by Feeding America has a member who has served in the US military, and the picture becomes clearer.
And if you think we’re only talking about kids and younger adults, think again. Statistics from NALC say that 5.2 million senior citizens older than the age of 60 are food insecure. Many times, these are the most vulnerable people, because aging bodies need nutrition and many times, hungry seniors are too proud or too embarrassed to ask for help from a food pantry, friend or neighbor.
Finally, consider the time of the year. Sun Prairie schools recently completed their food pantry challenge to help fill the shelves at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry. But the need is greater in Sun Prairie than ever before, with the loss of COVID-19 nutritional funds, many families that relied on that assistance to feed family members no longer have that support.
So they’re turning more often to groups like the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, or school food pantries, or wherever they can find assistance.
That’s why your participation in Saturday’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is so important. Just place some canned or other non-perishable food items inside of a plastic bag and place them in or near your mailbox before Saturday, and the letter carriers will do the rest.