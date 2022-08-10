You don’t need to look any further than our website and our front page to learn that local food pantries — including the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry — need help. We detailed the need in not only Sun Prairie, but other pantries around Dane County in a special story supplemented by a Wisconsin Watch story about hunger in Wisconsin.

The Sun Prairie pantry served 600 families in June and fairly close to the same number in July. That’s about 20 families per day for a typical 30-day month.

Editorial