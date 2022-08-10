You don’t need to look any further than our website and our front page to learn that local food pantries — including the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry — need help. We detailed the need in not only Sun Prairie, but other pantries around Dane County in a special story supplemented by a Wisconsin Watch story about hunger in Wisconsin.
The Sun Prairie pantry served 600 families in June and fairly close to the same number in July. That’s about 20 families per day for a typical 30-day month.
Other pantries are hurting too. With the end of the federal mandate to make school lunches free during COVID-19, and states like Wisconsin either unwilling or unable to act, families who are already challenged by hunger will face it again.
Pantries face all kinds of needs, and Sun Prairie’s is no exception. Unlike traditional pantries, the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry also offers personal care items along with other household staples. Here is the most recent list of donation needs posted by the pantry:
Coffee, flour, sugar, condiments such as ketchup, mayo and mustard, regular tampons, cake and brownie mixes, laundry detergent (the bigger the size the better), dish soap, salad dressings, cereal, granola bars, fruit and applesauce cups, as well as cookies and crackers.
The latter are items needed because kids are out of school now and need snack items. Other items may see like household staples to the average family — which is why they are so important and sought as pantry items.
Check out the pantry’s Facebook page by searching for Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry and you’ll see all kinds of heartwarming stories about kids donating money, food, or both, to the pantry.
Adults should take after the children and drop off or donate what they are able to today.