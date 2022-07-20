Our readers who scan the headlines have already stopped and scratched their heads. How can anybody vote twice in the same month? Allow us to explain that you have two opportunities this week to vote and make it count:
• The Best of Sun Prairie. OK, we know that it’s just a way to have fun and express your preferences among local businesses. But think about it: The more people who vote, the more certain our readers (and you) are about the outcome in each category.
And your local businesses have been through a lot. Some didn’t survive the post-pandemic recovery. Why not show our local businesses who have survived a little love in the form of a vote in the Best of Sun Prairie contest? Check out 2022 Best of Sun Prairie voting, which is now live until July 31 at sunprairiestar.com, then find the Best of Sun Prairie voting area at the top of the page.
• The fall Aug. 9 primary election. In-person absentee voting for the Aug. 9 election begins on July 26 at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St., and at the Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive. Hours at each location include:
Sun Prairie Municipal Building — July 26-29, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; July 30, 8 a.m. – noon; Aug. 1 – 4, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Aug. 5, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and, Aug. 6, 8 a.m. – noon.
Sun Prairie Public Library — July 26-28, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; July 29, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; July 30, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.; Aug. 1 –4, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Aug. 5, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and, Aug. 6 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
While we’re obviously having some fun here, remember that voting twice this month will make you feel more important and that you definitely have a voice in your community — just as voting in every election makes you feel.
Don’t forget to vote — twice — and make your voice heard in Sun Prairie.