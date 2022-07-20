editorial

Our readers who scan the headlines have already stopped and scratched their heads. How can anybody vote twice in the same month? Allow us to explain that you have two opportunities this week to vote and make it count:

The Best of Sun Prairie. OK, we know that it’s just a way to have fun and express your preferences among local businesses. But think about it: The more people who vote, the more certain our readers (and you) are about the outcome in each category.

