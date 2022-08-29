On Tuesday, Sept. 6, kids in all grade levels will begin the 2022-23 Sun Prairie Area School District year. In honor of kids being around schools again, we thought it would be worth reviewing some safety tips for kids and adults to keep the 2022-23 school year a safe one.
Motorists need not look any further than their own neighborhood schools to find plenty of small reasons to pay attention while driving when school is in session.
Consider that children are most vulnerable when on their way to school. Whether it is walking, biking or as a passenger in a motor vehicle, crashes are the among top three causes of death for children ages 3 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
According to AAA, the problem escalates during the months that kids are in school. It is more difficult for children to judge traffic situations, because their peripheral vision is one-third narrower than an adult’s.
Children do not always possess the capability to make sound judgments. Students may be attending a new school, requiring them to board a school bus when they have not done so before, or to run to catch the bus. This activity creates potential conflicts between motorists intending to reach a destination and children trying to safely catch the bus.
Children can be easily distracted, especially when around other children. This could lead to rough play or distracted walking or bicycle riding in streets resulting in motorist conflicts, especially for first shift workers leaving a job on their way home.
When schools are in session, children walk and ride bicycles on neighborhood streets — many times, not so cautiously. Consider these child safety tips courtesy of AAA:
• Children should stay away from parked cars because drivers can’t see children near them.
• Kids should cross at corners, and never in the middle of the block.
• Kids should stop and look in all directions before crossing streets and busy bike paths.
• Children should listen to traffic helpers such as trained crossing guards who are on duty to help kids.
• If there is no sidewalk, children should walk facing traffic, in a single file line, as far away from the roadway as possible.
• Children should be extra careful in bad weather because drivers, already distracted by the weather conditions, may not see them. Stopping distances are also decreased on wet, slippery or icy pavement.
• Children should wear white or light-colored clothing after dark.
Tips for motorists include:
• Drive slowly near schools and in residential areas. Most school zones have speed limits of 15 miles per hour when school is in session.
• Drive with your headlights on — even during the day — so children and other drivers can see you.
• Watch for indications — such as child pedestrians, bicyclists and playgrounds — that indicate children could be in the area.
• Scan between parked cars and other objects for signs of children.
• Practice extra caution in bad weather.
• Always stop for school buses that are loading or unloading students.
• Eliminate driver distractions — taking your eyes off the road for two seconds doubles your chances of crashing.
Following these tips — and allowing plenty of time to reach your destination or to return home — will help keep students and yourself as a motorist safe during the 2022-23 Sun Prairie Area School District school year.
With Sun Prairie school openings quickly approaching, it’s up to everyone to drive, bike and walk safely.