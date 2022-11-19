Each year around Thanksgiving, the Sun Prairie Star lists what we’re thankful for. Here is our list for 2022:
A second Culver’s restaurant in Sun Prairie. Civic organizations who pitch in to make Sun Prairie a great place to live. Bank of Sun Prairie. School children who want to learn and are eager to show it. Weber Tires. Snowfall that makes everything look like Christmas—then stops before we have to shovel it.
Buck & Honey’s. The TV show Alaska Daily. The American Red Cross. Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks. Chocolate chip cookies. Easter egg hunts in warm weather. Elected officials who are ready to take up the fight, but also know when to be quiet. The Milwaukee Brewers. Sunshine Place and all its member helping agencies that provide help to those who need it.
Sassy Cow ice cream. Football on Thanksgiving. Chase Lumber Company. Shopping locally. Finding a $5 bill in your pants pocket. Wisconsin farmers—who help feed the world. Sun Prairie Parks Friends—and all friends, for that matter. The Tom & Rita Tubbs Splashed in Wetmore Park. Sun Prairie emergency responders and their dedication to helping people.
Kids who read to pets—and the pets who listen to them. Getting a great deal. Cheesecake. Aaron Rodgers, Matt Lafleur and the Green Bay Packers. A warm, sunny day with nothing to do. The Circle of Freedom at the VFW 9362 POW-MIA observance—and all who willingly join hands. Musicians who play for the music—and audience members who appreciate them. Pizza from any Sun Prairie favorite restaurant.
The Sun Prairie Civic Theatre. Comfortable shoes. Front line medical professionals who fight for their patients’ lives at great personal sacrifice. Holiday parties. Diet Mountain Dew. Sun Prairie West High School—and Sun Prairie East High School. Hunters who responsibly hunt to control the deer population. Christmas carols. The Sun Prairie Media Center. The Wisconsin Badgers.
Most of all, we’re thankful for you, our readers. Happy Thanksgiving from the Sun Prairie Star!