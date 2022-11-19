Each year around Thanksgiving, the Sun Prairie Star lists what we’re thankful for. Here is our list for 2022:

A second Culver’s restaurant in Sun Prairie. Civic organizations who pitch in to make Sun Prairie a great place to live. Bank of Sun Prairie. School children who want to learn and are eager to show it. Weber Tires. Snowfall that makes everything look like Christmas—then stops before we have to shovel it.

Cartoon: Thanksgiving Day

