Sheriff interviewed by Baker and Brewster
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett was interviewed by The Sun 103.5 FM Community Radio personalities during the 2021 National Night Out event in Sun Prairie.

 Chris Mertes/spedit@hngnews.com

Sun Prairie’s National Night Out will take place beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 in downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square, featuring Sun Prairie’s emergency services personnel, many city department vehicles and probably a surprise appearance or two from other community partners including the Dane County Sheriff, Kalvin Barrett.

In most places, National Night Out takes place in all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October), according to the NNO website.

