Sun Prairie’s National Night Out will take place beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 in downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square, featuring Sun Prairie’s emergency services personnel, many city department vehicles and probably a surprise appearance or two from other community partners including the Dane County Sheriff, Kalvin Barrett.
In most places, National Night Out takes place in all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October), according to the NNO website.
Sun Prairie celebrates it on the first Thursday in August so that city officials — specifically alders — can also participate (they can’t participate because of a conflict with city meetings on the first Tuesday of the month).
Ever since Sun Prairie began its observance in the 1990s, people have participated in the event because it’s a community-building effort to promote partnerships between residents and city departments (although it began as a way to get to know Sun Prairie police officers better).
Besides being a positive way to get to know Sun Prairie police and other emergency service providers, National Night Out has also frequently fed the public. Last year, officers handed out Oscar Mayer hot dogs in Cannery Square as Sun Prairie officers, other city staffers and Barrett talked with friends and neighbors. Community organizations such as Optimists and Rotary were on hand to meet the public as well.
And as Sun Prairie’s observance grew, so did others nationwide: in 38 years of National Night out, 16,000 communities and 38 million people have participated since the organization’s official founding in 1984, according to the National Association of Town Watch website (which presents National Night Out each year).
The Facebook page promoting Sun Prairie’s event has a statement we believe describes the event just right: “This is great event for people of all ages to learn more about our community.”