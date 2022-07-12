The beginning of a six to eight-week construction project Monday on North Bristol Street from Windsor Street to Klubertanz Drive definitely shocked some regular travelers there, but combined with the Blankenheim Lane-Chase Boulevard construction, it’s going to really lock down the east side of Sun Prairie.
And don’t forget construction projects already under way throughout Sun Prairie on Jeanne Court, Major Way and elsewhere throughout the city.
Never fear — you can get there from here.
You can still make your way to Columbus Street, or Bird Street, to get to Main Street to patronize any of our fine retailers at Prairie Lakes, the Main Shopping Center, downtown, Liberty Square or anywhere in Sun Prairie.
It may require some of us to pull out our cell phones and use our map programs to figure it out, but as we’ve seen before with city road projects, the end result is worth it: Safer, smoother streets with state-of-the-art drainage and utility services.
And yes, it remains worth it to patronize local businesses. Remember that dollars spent at local businesses spread further than dollars spent at chain stores based outside of Sun Prairie.
Although this might not be much comfort, consider 2022 to be just the start of road projects that could inconvenience city residents.
Thanks to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Sun Prairie will be the beneficiary of road projects in 2023 at two intersections on South Grand Avenue, as well as the Walker-Main, Bird-Main and Bird-Linnerud intersections. Their purpose is to improve safety for both motorists and pedestrians. WisDOT is paying 90% of the costs associated with improving those intersections, with the city picking up just 10%.
And, the city will be undertaking the Ruby Lane-West Main Street traffic signal installation at the same time many of those previously listed intersections will be improved. And yes, some of those projects will be on Main Street, but they will only partially close the road during those projects.
So, you can still get there from here — and back home.
We think the city needs to be congratulated for finding grants and other project dollars that stretch available city tax dollars to their limits. It would be much easier for city staffers to throw their hands up and not try to secure more dollars for traffic improvements and pedestrian safety upgrades.
But recent motorist-pedestrian fatalities pushed the City of Sun Prairie and its departments to meet with residents, listen to public input and take action to improve safety along West Main. Future improvements downtown (those may take place in 2024) will include curb and corner improvements to increase safety for pedestrians and decrease the ability for motorists to drive erratically when traveling through downtown.
The next time you think about lodging a complaint about city road construction, think again. The city and residents want safer roads, and if it means just a little inconvenience, remember that the city is maximizing tax dollars as well as improving safe pedestrian access to minimize pedestrian-vehicle crashes now and well into the future.