February is Black History Month, which celebrates the many achievements of Black Americans. It’s also important to reflect on the many injustices historically faced by African Americans.
One issue that deserves more attention is the targeted efforts of commercial tobacco companies to addict the African American community to tobacco products.
During the last many decades, big tobacco has strategically targeted Black smokers with advertising and promotions, especially for menthol products.
The tobacco industry uses tactics such as increased advertising in predominately Black neighborhoods and sponsoring events such as jazz and hip-hop festivals. Nearly 90% of Black smokers use menthol products and more than 39,000 African Americans die from tobacco related cancers each year.
At Dane County Alliance Against Commercial Tobacco, we work to shine the light on tobacco-related disparities through work in policy, education, and enforcement.
Starting up again this spring, we will be conducting compliance checks at retail establishments that sell tobacco in partnership with Wisconsin Wins, a statewide program which works to keep tobacco out of the hands of our youth. There is free training available to business owners and clerks available. To find out more please visit https://witobaccocheck.org/.
If you are ready to quit smoking or know someone who is, there are resources available, free of charge, by calling the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW. To join our alliance or to keep up with what we are up to, please visit our webpage and our Facebook page.
Yolanda Tolson
Alliance Member, Dane County Alliance Against Commercial Tobacco;