I urge my neighbors to vote for David Virgell for District 4 alder because he will lead to a petition to have traffic signals installed at Westmount Drive and Highway 19.
When the new high school opens this fall, that dangerous intersection will become even more dangerous unless traffic lights are installed.
Additionally, David Virgell‘s expert experience in Toyota total quality improvement will be a great contribution to city council decisions.
Al Guyant
Former City Council president and District 4 alder,
Sun Prairie
