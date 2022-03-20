Each week during the winter months, our Sun Prairie Great Decisions group meets to talk about US foreign policy. We are assigned topics and readings in this national program.
On Feb. 23, our topic was the US and Russia.
On Feb. 24, Russia invaded Ukraine.
Our group is acutely aware that what we are doing -- freely discussing how our country handles itself internationally -- is possible because our democratic system of government assures us such freedoms as speech and assembly.
Doing the same thing in Russia would earn us up to 15 years in prison. Doing the same thing in Ukraine is virtually impossible now because staying alive during the Russian onslaught is their main priority.
With that in mind, our group has researched and made donations to several organizations. One is Meduza, a Russian and English-language independent news website based in Latvia. It is attempting to break through the communication walls Putin has erected to keep the Russian people from discovering the atrocities being committed in their name.
Another is Doctors Without Borders, a worldwide medical organization delivering needed health care and supplies. A third is World Central Kitchen, which is trying to address the acute shortage of food Ukrainians face.
Listed below is contact information for these three groups. Please consider making a donation to them or to similar groups trying to help the people of Ukraine make it through some dark times.