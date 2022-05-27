Michael Egstad, sophomore at Sun Prairie East High School, took this photo of the blood moon with his powerful 10-inch-wide telescope.
I am writing to compliment Michael Egstad on his spectacular photo of the blood moon published in the May 20th edition (page A3) of the Sun Prairie Star.
Well done!
Thank you for sharing and I appreciate the nice display the Sun Prairie Star gave his work.
Norman Lenburg
Sun Prairie
Managing Editor’s note: Special thanks to Al Guyant for sharing his grandson’s photo!
