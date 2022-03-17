I strongly support and endorse Russ Wied for City of Sun Prairie District 4 Alderperson.
I have known Russ for over 20 years personally and have enjoyed and appreciated his compassion, intelligence, and willingness to educate himself to understand issues.
Russ is a person who gives 100% effort when he gets involved in something. He is a person that will not make decisions based on emotion, but will spend the time to gather the facts, understand all sides of an issue and make an informed decision — which is so refreshing in a world where too many of our political and institutional leaders are not willing to compromise or engage in meaningful discussion with those who they disagree with. The ability to make an informed decision is, unfortunately, lacking with a few local leaders of institutions in Sun Prairie.
I believe Russ can truly represent ALL stakeholders within District 4 and the city in a fair and balanced manner.
I strongly believe he will make decisions with Sun Prairie community’s best interests in mind and do what is right for the City of Sun Prairie.
Please VOTE on April 5th for Russ Wied for District #4 Alderperson to bring thoughtful, balanced leadership to the City of Sun Prairie.
Kevin Konopacki
Retired Sun Prairie Police Department Lieutenant
Pensacola, Fla.
Note: Konopacki is a former 17-year Sun Prairie resident who adds he “still cares about the quality of care for all residents in this great community!”