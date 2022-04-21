Volunteers are the very heart of what we do at Agrace. From our humble roots as a volunteer organization run out of a church basement, for more than 40 years we have relied on volunteer contributions. Their support has been essential as we’ve become an organization that now serves nearly all of southern Wisconsin.
Hundreds of volunteers share tens of thousands of hours of service with us annually. They donate their talents to support the seriously ill in so many ways—playing music, bringing a therapy dog to visit or just being that caring presence in difficult times.
They help prepare meals and keep our gardens green. They support our mission at our thrift stores, Adult Day Center, Grief Support Center and our café. No matter how these amazing individuals choose to serve, they make a huge difference for our patients and clients—and their own communities.
The world has changed so much in the last few years, but our volunteers’ dedication to service has not wavered despite all the challenges they have faced in their Agrace roles.
If you want to find out about joining Agrace as a volunteer, please give us a call at (608) 327-7147 or email us at volunteer@agrace.org.
As we take this special week to honor volunteers, all of us at Agrace are filled with a sense of immense gratitude for all our volunteers do every day. We would not be what we are, nor do what we do, without our unpaid staff. Thank you.