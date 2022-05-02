Thank you to the Sun Prairie Star for its recent coverage on the increase in families using the Food Pantry due to the rise in everyday living expenses.
We saw double the number of new families using our services last month, and since the beginning of the year, a 35% increase in pantry usage compared to the same time last year.
The good news in all of this is we have the wherewithal to meet this challenge thanks to the generosity of this community. We have invested in refrigeration, industrial shelving, lift equipment and square footage.
We recover more food than ever before, We are able to purchase in bulk and accommodate the steady stream of donations that come from this caring community.
However, other obstacles exist besides quantity when it comes to food insecurity. That is why we are working to set up a delivery service to those, like the elderly, who are unable to get to us due to mobility and transportation issues.
We will also continue to collaborate with organizations like Sun Prairie Community Schools to ensure no child goes hungry, particularly over the summer when school food programs aren’t always available.
Of course none of this would be possible without the dedicated volunteers that make up the Pantry Team. They understand that when we make a difference in someone else’s life, we in turn make a difference in our own!
Last, if you are looking for an easy way to help, please consider participating in the annual Mail Carrier Food Drive scheduled for Saturday May 14th.