On Monday March 29, there was a front page article in the Sun Prairie Star about an investigation of school board member Alwyn Foster. Foster is a valued member of our community. From kick ball games to easter egg hunts to trunk or treat opportunities he is always willing to make our community a great place to be.
A resident, John Welke, accused Foster of violating policies in his communications with constituents about school board business. Now the questions that some other community members have is why did Welke specifically file a lawsuit against Foster?
Why not investigate all of the board members if you want transparency around communication? This lawsuit, paid for by our taxpayer dollars, is an unnecessary distraction for the school board and our community.
This lawsuit reeks of racial bias as Alwyn Foster is the only person of color/Black man on the board.
Foster is a professional member of the school board and he invites constituents to reach out to him as an elected official. As a citizen of Sun Prairie and a parent of students in the district, Foster is also allowed to have personal discussions with other community members regarding things of concern to him. Not everything he says or communicates is from his role as a school board member.
A couple of other connected notes are that John Welke was the resident who proposed a school board resolution of support for law enforcement in the fall of 2020. This was approved by the school board. Welke, a former school board member and former police officer, thought it was important to create a resolution for the district which is an uncommon practice. This resolution followed shortly after a school board resolution of support for the district’s Black and Brown students.
John Welke is also connected on social media with several current board members. Those signing this letter stand behind Alwyn Foster as an upstanding citizen of this community and professional board member of the Sun Prairie Area School District.
Serving in any public office is not easy and we should be thanking the people that raise their hand. We are disappointed in a fellow citizen’s attempts to discredit him.
Again we must ask why John Welke singled out one person from the school board and then took the time to file a lawsuit where the investigation cost all of us, the taxpayers?
Yolanda Tolson, Montie Bowie, Beth Schieferdecker, Charis & Issac Boersma, Melanie & Daniel Hawk, Joe & Staci Uebersetzig, Tracy & Jon Frank, Amy Mader & Paul Novotny, Marilyn Ruffin, Molly Old, Mike Watkins and Tasha Jackson
Sun Prairie