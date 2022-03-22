Shopping locally keeps getting harder. Last week I picked up a Sun Prairie Star to check the dining and drink offerings for Thursday’s St. Patrick’s Day.
I expected to find a full page of ads. I sold advertising for this newspaper in the 80s and 90s. I’d offer discounted rates and free color (green) to fill the page with a dozen or more restaurant, bar, and retail ads.
So, I paged through the paper . . . twice. Not a single St. Patty’s Day ad could be found. In fact, there were just three retail ads found. They were for three restaurants offering Chinese take-out, Monday burgers and trivia, and Friday Fish Fry.
The Wisconsin State Journal had ads for Irish dining, but I wanted to give a local business my business. So, I stopped living in the past and Googled “Sun Prairie restaurants St. Patrick’s Day.” That brought up a half dozen Sun Prairie ads plus a hundred others from anywhere with the words sun or prairie in the name.
The Sun Prairie ads had actually appeared in The Star back in 2016. McGovern’s Club, now gone, was one of them. I ended up calling one of the other restaurants that had advertised their corned beef and cabbage in the Star six years ago. They had it on the menu again in 2022. Their ad was still working!
If any other Sun Prairie restaurant had placed a St Patty’s Day ad in the Sun Prairie Star for this year, my wife and I would have given them our business. There are still people (two) who will turn to the local newspaper to shop locally.