Our April 12 Blood Drive was very successful: 58 donors registered resulting in 4 power red donors (for 8 units); 2 first-time donors; 29 donors who had never attended one of our Blood Drives before; and 29 “regulars.”
All the donors took time out of their busy days to attend our Blood Drive and for that we are very thankful. We collected 57 units of blood, 102% of goal which will help up to 171 patients in need.
Our Blood Drives would not be successful without help from the following:
• The Sun Prairie Star for the great coverage it always provides;
• Sun Prairie United Methodist Church for permitting us to use Fellowship Hall; and
• Legion and Auxiliary volunteers who registered donors, kept them hydrated, escorted them to the refreshment area, made sure donors partook of snacks and beverages before leaving, sanitized the tables and chairs in the refreshment area after use by donors, and removed and stacked the tables and chairs before the Blood Drive and returned them to their original site when it was concluded. In addition, some of those volunteers even donated blood, too!
After every blood drive we mail a note to each donor to thank them for taking the time out of their busy day to donate blood. Unfortunately, I forgot to bring the Culver’s cards for free custard and it was certainly missed by our donors.
The next Blood Drive is scheduled for July 12. Will summer ever arrive? Weather this Spring of 75º and sun one day, 30º and snow another and 45º and rain another is typical Wisconsin weather; if you don’t like it today, wait until tomorrow, it will be different! Maybe late arrival of summer will mean late arrival of autumn. We can only hope.