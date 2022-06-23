The Sun Prairie School Board and its administration has collaborated to sink the district into a self-inflicted financial hole caused by their irresponsible financial management.
The administration is projecting a $7 million general fund deficit for the 2022-23 school year to maintain and continue the current level of profligate spending.
Ever since the board scrapped the longstanding traditional board governing structure in favor of the costly and cumbersome Coherent Governance (a privately registered trademark educational consultant LLC) model, the board delegated its financial responsibilities to the administration which has resulted in massive reckless spending.
When the checks and receipts come up as part of a bundle of other items on the consent agenda at the twice monthly School Board meetings, the board rubber stamps many millions of dollars of expenditures without discussion or comment in 30 seconds or less.
Board members don’t have a clue, nor do they seem care, what the purpose of the spending is for.
Prior to the adoption of Coherent Governance, the Sun Prairie School Board had standing committees, one of which was the Finance Committee. Made up three board members and a couple of citizen members, the Finance Committee was charged with reviewing in detail any and all financial matters, including actual invoices and bills and make recommendations to the board for the next Board meeting two weeks later.
In the interest of real transparency, this gave the school board and the public time for a comprehensive review of the financial matters of interest to the taxpayer, rather than a 30 second glance under the Coherent Governance model.
Now the District Administrator and his advisors are in a financial panic and considering an option for the Board’s approval for about an annual $7 million referendum in the Nov. 8 election to raise the revenue limit as a reward for their irresponsible financial management over the last 7 years.
Restoring the Finance Committee to the board’s governance would help to restore their credibility and financial transparency to the public.