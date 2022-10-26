Sun Prairie Police Department Officer Jack Wilkinson and Community Service Officer Eric Jeffers helped load up the checkout conveyor on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road, during the department’s 22nd annual Shop with a Cop. Volunteer officers — including Police Chief Mike Steffes and Assistant Chief Shunta Boston — shopped with specially selected kids to find gifts that were then purchased and wrapped at the Sun Prairie Police Department with assistance from the kids.
The Sun Prairie Police Department will be celebrating its 23rd Annual “Shop with a Cop” program this year. This is a community-based program which assists specially selected elementary school students in shopping for their families at Christmas time, when they would not ordinarily be able to do so.
The students are selected by school staff and shop with police officers from the SPPD who volunteer their time for the program. We have already had 22 great years and are looking forward to our 23rd with this successful program.
The children selected for the program shop with money donated by many special citizens and businesses of our community.
The 23rd Annual “Shop with a Cop” day is Saturday Dec. 3, and starts at 8 a.m. with the children and the officers having breakfast provided by Burger King. From there they are transported by a Kobussen Bus to Walmart to shop for their families.
Afterwards, the children and officers are brought back to the Sun Prairie Police Department to wrap their gifts and also receive special gifts for themselves along with a special made t-shirt by Copperfire Tees.
The Shop with a Cop event will conclude at approximately 11 a.m., when the children return to their homes with their wrapped gifts for their families, awaiting Christmas Day.
During the past 22 years we've been able to make Christmas a little brighter for almost 300 families in the Sun Prairie area and will continue to do so each year.
This program is a great experience for both the children and the officers hoping to make the Holidays a little nicer for everyone.
For more information on this event or if you would like to make a donation to this great program please contact me by phone at 608-837-7336 or email abolling@cityofsunprairie.com.