The Sun Prairie Police Department will be celebrating its 23rd Annual “Shop with a Cop” program this year. This is a community-based program which assists specially selected elementary school students in shopping for their families at Christmas time, when they would not ordinarily be able to do so.

The students are selected by school staff and shop with police officers from the SPPD who volunteer their time for the program. We have already had 22 great years and are looking forward to our 23rd with this successful program.

Walmart hosts 22nd annual Shop with a Cop

Sun Prairie Police Department Officer Jack Wilkinson and Community Service Officer Eric Jeffers helped load up the checkout conveyor on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road, during the department’s 22nd annual Shop with a Cop. Volunteer officers — including Police Chief Mike Steffes and Assistant Chief Shunta Boston — shopped with specially selected kids to find gifts that were then purchased and wrapped at the Sun Prairie Police Department with assistance from the kids.

