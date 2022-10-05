Letter to the editor

Our last Blood Drive of 2022 was held on Sept. 13. A total of 63 donors registered: 40 repeat customers and 23 who had never before attended one of our Blood Drives. Among those were seven power red donors (for 13 units); two first-time donors; 23 Type O donors; and 14 deferrals for whatever reason.

The 54 units of blood collected, while under goal, will help up to 162 patients. Whenever we can collect donations, it is considered a successful drive. We included with the thank you notes sent to the donors a Red Cross hand out explaining how to boost hemoglobin counts before donating -- hopefully that will help for next time.

