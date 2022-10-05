Our last Blood Drive of 2022 was held on Sept. 13. A total of 63 donors registered: 40 repeat customers and 23 who had never before attended one of our Blood Drives. Among those were seven power red donors (for 13 units); two first-time donors; 23 Type O donors; and 14 deferrals for whatever reason.
The 54 units of blood collected, while under goal, will help up to 162 patients. Whenever we can collect donations, it is considered a successful drive. We included with the thank you notes sent to the donors a Red Cross hand out explaining how to boost hemoglobin counts before donating -- hopefully that will help for next time.
Our Blood Drives would not be successful without help from the following:
• The Sun Prairie Star for the great coverage it always provides;
• Sun Prairie United Methodist Church for allowing us to use Fellowship Hall; and
• American Legion and Auxiliary volunteers who registered donors, kept them hydrated, escorted them to the refreshment area, made sure donors partook of snacks and beverages before leaving, sanitized the tables and chairs in the refreshment area after use by donors, and removed and stacked the tables and chairs before the Blood Drive and returned them to their original site when it was concluded.
In addition, some of those volunteers even donated blood, too!
After every blood drive we mail a note to each donor to thank them for taking the time out of their busy day to donate blood.
Our next Blood Drive is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2023 -- please note that on your calendars.
It took forever for summer to arrive and we are now barreling into winter with our first hard frost predicted soon. Where did the year go? In any event, until we meet again have a scary Halloween, tasty Thanksgiving, merry Christmas, and happy New Year. But most importantly, stay safe.