On Aug. 9, I will be voting for Mike Jacobs in the Democratic Party primary for District 46 Assembly, and I urge you to do the same.
I first met Mike at a Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) meeting. Soon after that, we both decided to run for City Council. I remember telling Mike that I did not care if I lost as long as he won, because I felt it was that important to have him representing District 3 on the City Council.
Fortunately for us, we both won, and I had the pleasure of serving with Mike on the City Council for five years. During that time, Mike was a passionate advocate for the residents of District 3 and demonstrated a strong vision for the future of the entire City of Sun Prairie.
Mike and I did not always agree on every issue--the same could be said of me and every other alderperson. But Mike always eloquently explained the thoughtful reasons why we should agree with him, and always with a smile while doing so. Mike also showed creativity in proposing compromise solutions when the City Council was evenly divided on issues.
Around the time I left the City Council, Mike became the city’s leader on sustainability issues. I have been impressed by the actions the city government has taken to do its part to help address climate change.
In the Democratic Party primary for District 46 Assembly, we are fortunate to be able to choose from a group of strong candidates. But to me, Mike is the clear choice. He has the knowledge and experience, communication skills, personal temperament, and tenacity to actually get things done in the state Legislature for the people of District 46.