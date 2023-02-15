Over the coming weeks the Dane County Board will be debating a dangerous, unethical and potentially illegal piece of legislation.
Ordinance Amendment 59 would, among other things, allow any Dane County employee the opportunity to spend unlimited amounts of time on union activity. This is dangerous, unethical and possible illegal for the following reasons:
• This will allow all county staff, included staff that work in our 911 call center or nurses that care for our seniors with physical, behavioral, emotional, or psychiatric disorders to simply notify their boss that they won't be working today because they have union activity to work on.
• The amendment also changes Dane County's policy on union membership to now "encourage interested stakeholders to participate in work related associations and activities." This is a potential violation of Wis. Stats. 111.70 which explicitly states that employees have the right to refrain from union activity.
• This kind of taxpayer abuse was attempted by the Milwaukee Public Schools -- an organization that was sued by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
Please take action to stop this dangerous policy by:
• E-mailing your County Board Supervisor directly to let them know you are concerned about this amendment.