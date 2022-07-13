I support Alder Mike Jacobs for State Assembly District 46. Mike Jacobs has developed a great deal of experience dealing with local, county and state legislation since he has been on the City Council.
I have served with Mike on the city council for the last seven years and he has gained respect from members of the council, our city staff, his constituents as well
as law makers and government officials.
I have served with Mike on many committees. He is respected, admired for his generosity, intelligence and is dedicated to serving our community. Mike defends Women’s right to vote and access to preventive health care.
He also would restore funding for education from preschool through college and promote diversity, growth and job emphasis. Mike is all about protecting the environment and I have been most proud of him creating a Sustainability Committee these last few years.
Over these past weeks, the public and I have had the opportunity to observe and evaluate the perspectives and agendas of the various candidates in the upcoming elections.
Mike is honest, sensible, and has always provided helpful insight into our community’s problems and needs. He excels at examining the issues and listens closely to the public’s questions and concerns. With proud enthusiasm, I support Mike Jacobs State Assembly District 46.