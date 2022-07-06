George Washington’s Rules of Civility may seem antiquated, prosaic remnants of little value in this modern age: “Be not Tedious in Discourse or in reading unless you find the Company pleased therewith,” he once said.
Where the obvious and natural order of our human condition are lost in a binary language, non-complimentary zero’s or one’s, it has been observed that human beings have stone-age feelings and emotions, Bronze-age intellects, and Medieval institutions.
Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are arranged together, coincident to amplify individual biases. Where is the tranquility?
Why does our society seem to be unravelling? Let experience, the least fallible guide of all human opinions, be appealed to for an answer.
If Hershel “Woody’’ Williams, heretofore the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient deceased at 98, was still alive, you could ask him.
He once told me that he was the youngest, yet surviving Medal of Honor recipient left from World War II: “I am doing all I can ... and I’m afraid that once I’m gone, the heroic actions of my brothers-in-arms will fade from our nation’s memory.”
I had the privilege of meeting this extraordinary and humble man when I washed ashore in Pearl Harbor. He spotted me, with his Marine bearing, and singled me out: “You’re Special Forces, what’s your rate Sailor?”
He knew me! “I’ve also seen Firsthand... But it grieves me to tell you,” he said. I was in correspondence with him up to his recent death.
George Washington also once said, “When you speak of God or His attributes, let it be seriously and with reverence. honor and obey your natural parents altho they be poor.”
Deference to one’s betters was problematic in a society where supposedly everyone was equal. Honor remained one of Washington’s core values, but he also believed if taken too seriously it could lead to undecidedly uncivil behavior.
Washington encouraged his fellow Americans to follow rules of civility that promoted politeness, respect, and honesty. These behaviors could foster a society where people of different backgrounds and diverse points of view would debate and disagree without destroying the foundling, nascent republic Washington had worked so hard to create — and men like Hershel “Woody’’ Williams could and indeed would defend.
“Labor to keep alive in your breast that little spark of celestial fire called Conscience,” Washington also once said.
Woody told me that day, above the wreck of U.S.S. Arizona, that it is a beautiful day to be a neighbor. Would you be mine, could you be mine, won’t you be my neighbor?
Caleb Rogers
Marshall