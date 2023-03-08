A new school, new FBLA Chapter, and a brand-new adviser usually means a slow start for a FBLA chapter.
Fortunately, the senior leadership team of President Erica Zhang and Vice President Lily Breyer made all the difference.
Accomplishing all the tasks to compete for Champion Chapter, Sun Prairie FBLA earned a sixth-place finish at Regionals (out of 26 Region 5 schools), and will be sending nine members, representing Region 5 and Sun Prairie Schools, to the State Competition in Green Bay April 16 -18.
The members placing at Regionals and eligible to compete at state are:
Six first place awards:
Johana Krauss, Accounting 1
Prisha Poddar, Accounting 2
Nikhil Yarlagadda, Cyber Security
Lily Breyer, Hospitality
Grace Kline, Human Resource Management
Praggnya Vella, Event Planning
One second place – Erica Zhang, Economics
Two third place-
Prabhav Karri, Accounting 1
Pallav Karri, Business Law
That was just the start of the month.
Sun Prairie was represented at the state planning conference by Wisconsin FBLA Secretary of Treasurer Prisha Poddar, who also led the team at the Middle School regionals at Oconomowoc on Feb. 18.
During the year FBLA has had multiple events to support the Wisconsin/Sun Prairie community and February was no different. Team members Lily Breyer, Alanna Johnson, and Tori Barnet fundraised over a thousand dollars in the “Polar Plunge” for Wisconsin Special Olympics on Feb 18th.
Coming up, the chapter will be competing at the State competition and hosting the “My Superstar Family Dance” on April 8th from 6 to 8:30 pm at Sun Prairie West High School Gymnasium.