The importance of a solid and robust education for our children cannot be overstated. And in today’s environment, all of us need to step up to the plate and make an effort to do what we can to support our schools.
Why is it important for all of us to be involved?
There are not enough dollars in school districts' budgets to do everything they should do for students. School districts are doing an extraordinary job with their resources; however, the students need more.
The payoff for communities that aim to support robust education systems with ample educational resources is substantial and includes lower unemployment, reduced crime, and a stronger economic foundation.
The bottom line is that schools need direct support – via both dollars and volunteer time – to better serve students.
One important resource helping to fill in these gaps is what is known as an education foundation. We are fortunate to have several of these foundations in our area, including one that I have been a part of for many years, the Sun Prairie Education Foundation (SPEF).
An education foundation plays a crucial role in our community. SPEF, as an example, is a not-for-profit 501(c) (3) organization that runs independently of the Sun Prairie school board. Established in 2006, it is governed by 23 volunteer trustees, a group of energized educators and education advocates.
The Foundation awards grants and funds for unique, innovative, and genuinely extraordinary learning opportunities – opportunities that, without the financial support of our local businesses and individuals, would not have the chance to happen. The foundation does this by working in partnership with teachers, staff, parents, and others.
To say that education foundations make a direct impact on its community is an understatement.
Since its inception, SPEF has awarded more than 435 grants totaling $750,000+ to a wide variety of projects, ranging from educational field trips for children to arts performances and so much more – all in support of K-12 students.
It is all of our collective responsibility to ensure that children have the opportunities they need to be successful in the future. I urge you to find a way to make a difference.