Fire response boosted faith in humanity
On March 22, 2023 our company had a major fire. Several fire, police and emergency medical service departments responded to the call.
I want to thank every person who stood tall when the call to duty came in and rushed to help us when we needed it most.
We would have lost our entire building if these good people had not arrived as fast as they did. As a result, the office portion of our building is salvageable and the garage can be reconstructed because the main bracing of the structure is still intact due to their quick response.
As I watched the professionals, I could not help but notice just how smoothly and efficiently everyone worked together, especially being from different communities.
The commanders were watching the operation, passing on directions to the team leaders and things got done. It was very impressive and reassuring to watch that many people working together with no glitches to save a building belonging to someone that they had never even met.
These are truly dedicated professionals, most of whom are volunteers, who love what they do and put themselves at risk to help complete strangers.
Another amazing thing I witnessed that night was the Salvation Army food truck that arrived. They quietly set up their operation, providing food and drinks to all the hard-working teams on the scene to keep them hydrated and nourished.
Just a simple cup of hot chocolate from a caring stranger did a lot to reassure me that I was surrounded by a lot of great people that cared enough to take time away from their lives, just to help a stranger.
My faith in humanity got a big boost that night.
My team and I have a huge task ahead of us to put our company back together after this tragedy, but we are already moving forward to make that happen only because of the dedicated efforts of a lot of wonderful people who saved our building.
Again, thank you to all who were there; McFarland Fire & Rescue, Monona Fire & EMS, Cottage Grove Fire, Deer-Grove EMS, Deerfield Fire, Cambridge Fire, Sun Prairie Fire 1 & 2, Stoughton Fire, Oregon Fire, Verona Fire, Fitchburg Fire 1, 2 & 3, Brooklyn Fire, Maple Bluff Fire, Middleton Fire 1 & 2, Madison Fire 6 & 14.
Randy Schmidt
Owner, Madison Property Restoration McFarland
