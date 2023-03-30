Help with the School Challenge Food Drive April 4-21
As March goes out like a lion, the folks at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry are excited about our favorite spring tradition: the School Challenge Food Drive!
Local elementary schools will compete to collect the most food to benefit the pantry. The Bank of Sun Prairie will award a $1,000 cash prize to the top school, and the other participating schools will be eligible for a $500 cash prize drawing.
We love this drive for a few reasons. It supports the pantry and the schools at the same time. The kids really get to take the lead on this, which empowers them to look for even more ways to give back as they get older.
And we’re busier than ever at the pantry: we’re still serving over twice as many families each day as we did this time last year. Food drives like this one stock our shelves with variety, which means our clients can shop with the dignity of choice.
The drive runs from April 3-21, taking us from Early Spring Snowstorms to April Showers. Want to help us bloom this spring?
Parents: don’t forget to donate to the drive!
Community members: you can donate directly to the pantry by visiting sunprairiefoodpantry.com/i-want-to-help. There you’ll find a link to donate money, and a list of our top in-kind needs.
Interested in hosting a food drive for the pantry? Check out our Food Drive Kits, complete with fun theme ideas.
Many thanks to the staff and kids in the Sun Prairie Area School District and at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary School for hosting this drive, and to the Bank of Sun Prairie for sponsorship and support.
And thanks to the Sun Prairie community for your ongoing support!
Catie Badsing
Manager — Food Security Programs
Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry at Sunshine Place
