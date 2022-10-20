Letter to the editor

Being a SPASD Board member from 2015-22 I wanted to share information regarding the Nov. 8th $9M operating referendum and history leading up to it.

In summer 2021, as a conservative member and treasurer of a not so conservative school board and district, I was asked to attend a press conference and advocate for additional funding for school districts, as the state legislature was debating the 2 year state budget. I did so, unsuccessfully - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUaKUk6--6s