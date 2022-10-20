Being a SPASD Board member from 2015-22 I wanted to share information regarding the Nov. 8th $9M operating referendum and history leading up to it.
In summer 2021, as a conservative member and treasurer of a not so conservative school board and district, I was asked to attend a press conference and advocate for additional funding for school districts, as the state legislature was debating the 2 year state budget. I did so, unsuccessfully - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUaKUk6--6s
The legislature did not increase the revenue cap or allow school districts to spend additional monies in other ways for both years of the budget, in essence capping revenue for two years. The legislature chose to direct the federal mandated funding for schools, in order to receive federal emergency funds (ESSER), to increasing direct aid from the state, resulting in lower property taxes, but no additional revenue authority for school districts. The legislature directed schools to use federal dollars for both budget years to pay for additional costs, balance budgets and stated it would reevaluate the situation during the next biennial budget.
SPASD received approximately $9 million of direct federal funds as well as $1.1M of federal funds given to school districts indirectly by Gov. Evers. SPASD also set up a budget stabilization fund with savings from the 2019-20 & 2020-21 budgets to soften the blow of flat revenues in the coming years, which totaled approximately $3M.
SPASD increased spending and balanced budgets with federal funding and the budget stabilization fund in the 2021-22 school year, without any cuts. Prior to my departure from the board in 2022 the district increased spending and had a plan to balance the budget, including 4.7% salary increases, without any cuts with federal funds and budget stabilization funds.
The Nov. 8 operating referendum asks to exceed the revenue cap by $9M indefinitely, although the district said it would phase this in over a 3-year period.
I will be voting NO for the referendum on Nov. 8 for the following reasons:
1. I believe it is at least 1 year premature. The next biennial budget is unknown; debate will not occur until after Jan. 1. I don’t believe it is appropriate asking for taxpayer money when future revenues are unknown.
2. I believe taxpayers have been extremely supportive of past referenda -- $90M in 2016 for 2 elementary schools and $164M in 2019 for Sun Prairie West HS -- but may be suffering from referendum fatigue.
3. With the economy unraveling and inflation skyrocketing, the timing of this referendum is poor at best. With individuals and families incurring increased costs for goods and services, I believe it is unreasonable to ask residents to pay for a referendum now.
I support the district and believe in most of the items it would direct additional dollars towards.
But I believe we should wait until the next biennial budget is set and have a better picture of future district revenue. In the meantime, give our taxpayers a break and hope that the economy and inflation improve.