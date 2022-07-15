CF Investments is trying to build a 200 unit apartment building on only a 5 acre stretch of land directly in front of single family homes at 2701 West Main Street.
Most people in the area have not even heard of the development while others were not aware that CF Investments is asking for variances in zoning to allow this single family zoned area to be 40 units/acre.
This is a nightmare for this high class neighborhood, where the median home price is over $500,000. This neighborhood (Fox Point, Fox Point North) is bracing for the traffic from the new high school in an area where speeding, distracted driving and hundreds of pedestrians are already present.
How can the high school be built so close to us, and then these apartments? How can we be guaranteed our children will be safe?
This is also a conflict of interest as Steve Knaus, the owner of the plot of land at 2701 W. Main St., is currently in the middle of a $10 million lawsuit against Sun Prairie. How can the city be interested in purchasing land from someone who is suing them for $10 million?
The neighborhood has already won against the planning commission. The next meeting is Tuesday, July 19th. At this meeting, we will be protesting the apartments and have around 30 speakers from the neighborhood that is under huge distress from this project.