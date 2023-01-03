Each year, our Sun Prairie Police Department invites community members to participate in their Citizen Police Academy. The academy provides an opportunity for participants to get an inside look at community safety within our great city.
During the course of eight weeks, our class of 10 individuals gathered to learn more about our Sun Prairie Police, including how and why our police officers make the decisions they do and how they go about making our community safe.
We learned about everything from crime investigations to our school resource officer program, and so much more. We found that the Sun Prairie Police Department is a close-knit family and is truly here to help the citizens of Sun Prairie.
From the chief down, all the officers are professional and so knowledgeable about the department. The officers are not necessarily working for that “I got you" moment -- they get to know the residents and do a lot of prevention and education to help the city.
While we all had our own reasons for joining the academy, some of us wanted to reassure our belief in police officers again after negative media coverage following the death of George Floyd.
Every one of us walked away from this class feeling safer, more confident and prouder of our police force than any of us could have imagined. We are honored to have had the opportunity and want the community to know that we are blessed with one of the best forces around.
Thank you to every officer who took the time to teach us about their craft and share their passion with us. We are a better community because of each one of them!
We completed the academy feeling reassured that we can trust our police department and know that they really are here to serve and protect!