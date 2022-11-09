I am reaching out to you today regarding an upcoming holiday party for children with special needs in the Sun Prairie area—hoping you would consider contributing money or volunteer labor for the event.
The annual Holiday Party gives kids with special needs a few hours of entertainment, companionship, a meal, treats and an opportunity to visit with Santa, receive a gift and a goodie bag.
We are expecting to serve approximately 100 or more children and their families. This party would not be what it is the generous donations from the Sun Prairie community. Any donation would be greatly appreciated: Money, a bulk amount of items to place in goodie bags, food to be served during the event, or gifts for the children.
Hebl & Hebl LLP is fortunate to have been involved with the Holiday Party since 2007. This year’s event is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, from 3-5 p.m., at The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane in Sun Prairie.
This event really highlights the kindness and support our community has to offer.
If you would like to contribute financially or your time or talent to the event, please e-mail Christine Starr at cstarr@hebl.net or Christie Wolf at cwolf@cardinaltitle.org or call the law firm at 608-837-4325 by Monday, Nov. 21. Thank you in advance for any support you can give.