Saturday May 13 marks the 31st anniversary of the National Association of Letter Carriers national food drive.
Over the course of its 30-year history, letter carriers have collected more than 1.82 billion lbs. of food. Although the food drive is national in scope, the food collected in each community will remain in that community, replenishing each local food pantry.
The need for food donations is great. Currently, more than 35 million Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from. More than 12 million are children who feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school.
Also, nearly 5.2 million seniors over the age of 60 are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes often too embarrassed to ask for help.
Our food drive’s timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By spring, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on suppose at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.
Participating in this year’s NALC food drive is simple: Just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by or in your mailbox on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Your letter carrier will do the rest.
With your help, letter carriers in the communities they serve can restock the food pantries for the duration of the summer. Please help us in our fight to end hunger as we celebrate our 31st anniversary in America’s great day of giving.