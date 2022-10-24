The Sun Prairie Area School District wants you to have the facts. We’ve created a comprehensive webpage to help you understand what’s behind the District’s financial challenges and why our Board of Education unanimously approved an operational referendum to be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Besides a host of background information, there are numerous questions and answers outlined on the district’s website. We have highlighted two given the minimal amount of space in a letter/guest column.
Q. Why a
referendum now?The district faced a $7M deficit this year and larger deficits are predicted for future years. This is because of stagnated state funding. This year’s budget has been balanced using one-time federal funding (ESSER dollars meant for pandemic relief) and cash reserves. Both sources are one-time funding and are not a long-term solution.
There are no indications that relief is coming from the State Assembly or Senate. Since 2011, Wisconsin has slipped from investing $1,166 above the national average to $754 below the national average per pupil.
Legislators through their actions and comments have been clear that local referendums are the way for communities to solve this challenge. Waiting and hoping that something will change is not a strategy to solve this issue. Eight of sixteen Dane County school districts have operating referendum questions on the ballot this November.
With purpose, Sun Prairie’s question is significantly smaller than similar-sized Dane County districts. We have been clear, a successful referendum does not mean future reductions will not be needed.
Planning for the 2023-24 budget starts this December. The outcome of the referendum, either successful or unsuccessful, will guide the district on staffing levels, compensation for staff, and other budget planning. Any reduction process will take time and layoff notices for our educators must be sent out by the end of April—before the legislature will act on the next State budget.
Q: What happens if the referendum doesn’t pas
s?
If the referendum is not approved, the district will develop a process for making significant staffing and budget reductions for the 2023—24 school year and beyond.
We will need to reduce our largest expenses, including salaries, benefits, and purchased services. We estimate that approximately 91 total positions will need to be reduced and reductions will impact every employment category.
Avoiding this means that some of the tax savings projected for property owners for the next three years will be reinvested back into your local public schools.
Schools are a people business, over 80% of the budget is for staffing; consequently, that money is reinvested back into our local economy. Simply, our schools are as strong as our staff and our community is as strong as its schools.
Again, please review the district’s website or please feel free to reach out to me directly to answer any questions. Also please vote on November 8th.