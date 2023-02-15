This Valentine's Week, have you thought about how to show your community some love?
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry is busier than ever, and we need your help to support our community with dignity, compassion, and kindness.
In January the pantry saw one of our busiest months on record, with 130 new families served.
We are seeing the need in our community accelerate like never before, and visits have doubled. With corporate donations down, our food spending has actually tripled over last year! With inflation high and wages stagnant, we don’t think we’ll slow down any time soon.
I want to share one development we’re especially worried about: During the COVID-19 pandemic, people who use FoodShare (aka SNAP or Food Stamps) received a minimum of $95 extra each month to help pay for food.
This benefit will be ending as of March 1st. This will be incredibly destabilizing for families who are already struggling to make ends meet.
The pantry is bringing in more food than we ever have before and having to buy food more often than before, and we don’t think we’ve hit the ceiling yet.
Our food pantry is really a community effort, and we can’t support our clients without your support.
How can you help? We’re running a donation drive on Facebook this week: #SunPrairieLove.