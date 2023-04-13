Response to Lowry column
In the history of The Sun Prairie Star, I doubt there has ever been a column as hateful, deceptive, and cruel as the one published on April 7, with the irresponsible headline, “Yes, we are making kids trans.”
Free and open debate is the hallmark of our democratic society. Demonizing a small group of people, including children, who are transgender/questioning with intellectually dishonest and factually inaccurate arguments is dangerous, reckless, and a cynical attempt to create political drama.
Why are some on the extreme right so threatened by, and at the same time so fascinated with, the LGBTQI+ community? We all know individuals whose fears and fantasies say more about them than the people upon whom those fixations are projected.
In any event, here is some actual data:
• Transgender teens are at five times higher risk of thinking about suicide than their cisgender, heterosexual peers; transgender adolescents are 7.6 times as likely to attempt suicide; and teens questioning their sexual orientation have double the risk of attempting suicide.
• Only 1.6% of Americans identify as transgender or nonbinary. Out of the 480,000 college athletes playing NCAA sports, there are about 30 openly transgender athletes.
• Hundreds of bills targeting trans people have been introduced around the Country and more than a dozen states are considering or have passed laws that ban health care for transgender young people. Decades of research has shown such treatment reduces depression, suicidality and other devastating consequences.
• Most republicans (55%) when surveyed agree there is too much anti-LGBTQ+ legislation being proposed, that it is political theatre and those bills are being used as a wedge issue.
In short, the majority of American voters see through the specious arguments and outright bigotry presented in this column.
But the damage such arguments have is measured, most importantly, in human lives. Imagine what a transgender or non-binary young person — your child, student, or neighbor — feels when reading a newspaper article that equates accepting themselves with a “contagion” and suggests that life affirming health care should be denied.
History demonstrates, again and again, the danger in ignoring the persecution of others. In the end, the bigots come for us all. Let’s choose the kinder, more accepting, and righteous path that leads us to protect the vulnerable, create policy on the basis of fact not fear, and respect the human rights with which we are all endowed.
Melissa Ratcliff,
46th Assembly District Representative,
Cottage Grove
SPU water response ‘not acceptable’
I was one of the 8,000 Sun Prairie home residences that received a letter (public notice) on April 5, 2023 from Sun Prairie Utilities about the quality of our Drinking Water, excessive amount of Fluoride, and was extremely disappointed with the entire process in notifying the affected home owners.
The issue was identified on Feb. 24 and corrected by March 6. Yet, the letter was dated March 29 and not received until April 5.
Although I appreciated the LATE notification, this is poor transparency with their customers and is NOT acceptable in today’s environment. The correct process would have been to notify the news media immediately when the problem was identified with the Fluoride Maximum Containment, FMC, level, identify the problem and the steps being taken to correct the issue to bring the FLC values back into compliance with State and Federal Safe Drinking Water standards and to provide an estimated timeline to correct the problem.
This would have given people with unique health issues the opportunity to immediately switch to bottled water to protect their health. Instead, SP Utilities made the decision that they would wait until the issue was corrected before notifying their customers of the issue. That approach is NOT ACCEPTABLE!
When it comes to people’s health, it’s not SP Utilities decision to delay notification to over 8,000 homes, apartments, and business owners. A good utility company would have released one press release with the basic information, then followed up immediately with a mailing to the 8,000 addressees of the issue, followed by a second press release when the issue was resolved and then finally the letter, we received on April 5 summarizing the issue(s) and corrective actions.
That would be excellent communications to their customers and would show they place a high level of transparency with their customers which would have given those people with unique medical issues the opportunity to switch to bottled water and talk to their doctors. I am sure that I am not the only one who is dissatisfied with how SP Utilities handled this issue.
Let’s hope they learn something from this mistake.
A very dissatisfied customer.
Del Mineard Jr.
Sun Prairie