Letter to the editor

Our Spring Blood Drive was held April 11. We had 53 donors register; 11 donors were deferred for whatever reason but we still received 43 units of blood -- enough to help 129 patients.

Whenever we can collect donations is considered a successful drive. We included with the thank you notes sent to each of the donors a Red Cross hand out explaining how to boost hemoglobin counts before donating; hopefully that will help for next time.