Our Spring Blood Drive was held April 11. We had 53 donors register; 11 donors were deferred for whatever reason but we still received 43 units of blood -- enough to help 129 patients.
Whenever we can collect donations is considered a successful drive. We included with the thank you notes sent to each of the donors a Red Cross hand out explaining how to boost hemoglobin counts before donating; hopefully that will help for next time.
Our Blood Drives would not be successful without help from:
• The Sun Prairie Star for the great coverage it provides, both online and in print format;
• Sun Prairie United Methodist Church for allowing us to use Fellowship Hall; and
• American Legionnaires and Auxiliary Unit 333 members, who placed and removed the A-frame signs announcing the Blood Drive, made sure donors partook of snacks and beverages before leaving; sanitized the tables and chairs in the refreshment area after use by donors; and removed and stacked the tables and chairs before the blood drive and returned them to their original site when it was concluded. In addition, some of those volunteers even donated blood, too!
Our next blood drive is scheduled for July 11 -- please note that on your calendars.
Hopefully this recent little cold snap and dusting of snow is the last for the season and eventually we will experience again the warm weather Mother Nature teased us about earlier. Until then, enjoy and stay safe.