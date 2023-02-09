Our first Blood Drive of the season was held on Jan. 10. A total of 64 donors registered (39 repeat customers and 25 who had never before attended one of our Blood Drives); 6 power red donors (for 11 units); 21 Type O donors; and 10 deferrals for whatever reason.
The 58 units of blood collected, while under goal, will help up to 174 patients. Whenever we can collect donations is considered a successful drive.
We included with the thank you notes sent to the donors a Red Cross hand out explaining how to boost hemoglobin counts before donating; hopefully that will help for next time.
Our blood drives would not be successful without help from:
• The Sun Prairie Star for the great coverage it always provides;
• Sun Prairie United Methodist Church for allowing us to use Fellowship Hall; and
• Legion and Canteen: made sure donors partook of snacks and beverages before leaving; sanitized the tables and chairs in the refreshment area after use by donors; and removed and stacked the tables and chairs before the blood drive and returned them to their original site when it was concluded. In addition, some of those volunteers even donated blood, too!
Our next blood drive is scheduled for April 11. Please note that on your calendars.
Jimmy predicted that we would have six more weeks of winter so spring will arrive soon. Until then, keep warm and stay safe.