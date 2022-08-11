Catie Badsing, manager of Food Security Programs for the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, showed off the empty pantry shelves during a July 29 tour (see the related video on The Star’s Facebook page in the Videos section).
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry would like to thank the Sun Prairie Star for its continuing coverage of food insecurity issues in Dane County and beyond. We were grateful to be featured in your recent article on food pantries in northeastern Dane County.
Also, a huge thanks goes out to Star readers and Sun Prairie community members. Recently, both the pantry and our guests have been hit with the one-two punch of inflation and supply-chain issues. Your generosity is helping us get through our summer slump and keep our shelves stocked.
I’ve worked in emergency food for several years, but I’m new to Sun Prairie. I was blown away by how quickly and how generously you responded when we asked for your help. This is a special community, and the pride you take in supporting your Food Pantry is humbling.
We reopened our doors for in-person shopping on July 12th, and in many ways it has been a huge success.
We’re serving more families now than we did during the height of the pandemic. We’re offering a choice model that mimics shopping at a grocery store and are working hard to serve our guests with dignity.
Guests are shopping for the food they will actually use and feeding their families well. You, our donors and neighbors, are a huge part of that success.
“Success” in this type of work also comes with sadness, because the high numbers mean our neighbors are struggling.
Every day I talk to another guest who comes to the pantry because they have very little money left after paying for rent, gas, utilities, and daycare.
If this sounds familiar, please don’t hesitate to come see us at 18 Rickel Road. We’re open six days a week and available for guests to use every 14 days. Visit the pantry website to see hours of operation and any scheduled closures.
Thank you for everything you do to support the work of your Food Pantry. If you’re interested in getting involved, financially or as a volunteer, please stop in to chat at our office or visit the pantry website at sunprairiefoodpantry.com.