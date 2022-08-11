Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry Tour

Catie Badsing, manager of Food Security Programs for the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, showed off the empty pantry shelves during a July 29 tour (see the related video on The Star’s Facebook page in the Videos section).

 Chris Mertes

The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry would like to thank the Sun Prairie Star for its continuing coverage of food insecurity issues in Dane County and beyond. We were grateful to be featured in your recent article on food pantries in northeastern Dane County.

Also, a huge thanks goes out to Star readers and Sun Prairie community members. Recently, both the pantry and our guests have been hit with the one-two punch of inflation and supply-chain issues. Your generosity is helping us get through our summer slump and keep our shelves stocked.

