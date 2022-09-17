The most recent inflation update confirmed what many hardworking Americans already knew. Groceries are more expensive than they were last year.
The report that groceries are over 12% more expensive than they were last year may have come as a surprise to some Americans, but only if they’re incredibly wealthy or have never stepped foot in a grocery store. Those of us who work on a budget and notice every marginal price increase have been aware of this for a long time.
Families must worry about so many finances, but putting food on the table should not be one of them. Hardworking families have not done anything to increase inflationary pressures over the last two years.
All we’ve done is continue to go to work and support our families. Meanwhile, the federal government has been spending money like they have a blank checkbook, and now, we’re paying the price.
I watched Democrats pass a $1.9 trillion spending bill last year despite warnings that massive spending could burst inflationary pressures. They went ahead and passed the spending bill anyway.
Nearly two years later, my groceries cost more than they did before Democrats passed the spending bill.
I’ve seen Ron Johnson warn that reckless spending bills will cause inflation since he first ran for office in 2010. He embodies fiscal responsibility and understands how to work on a budget.
I trust him to protect my wallet and implement common sense solutions to the issues facing Americans. He has my vote this November.