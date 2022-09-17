Letter to the editor

The most recent inflation update confirmed what many hardworking Americans already knew. Groceries are more expensive than they were last year.

The report that groceries are over 12% more expensive than they were last year may have come as a surprise to some Americans, but only if they’re incredibly wealthy or have never stepped foot in a grocery store. Those of us who work on a budget and notice every marginal price increase have been aware of this for a long time.