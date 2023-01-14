I support Brent Eisberner for Municipal Judge, and here is why you should too. Brent has repeatedly been recognized for his work in serving under-represented people in Wisconsin over the recent years.
In 2020, the State Bar of Wisconsin awarded him the Belle Case La Follette award—given to only three attorneys who represent underserved populations, such as people of modest means.
In 2019, he was selected to attend the State Bar’s G. Lane Ware Leadership Academy as the State Bar felt he had the qualities of a future leader in the legal community. Further, he currently is a committee member of the State Bar Legal Assistance Committee, which supports the delivery of civil legal services to low-income and disadvantaged Wisconsin residents.
He has volunteered time providing legal advice to Dane County Veterans through the Dane County Veteran Services Office, and is a proud member of VFW Post 9362 in Sun Prairie. The law firm he owns represents individuals for personal injury, estate planning, business litigation, criminal defense, and civil rights. He has represented clients in many Wisconsin State and Federal Courts, to include the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
With his civil litigation background, he will fight to hold those who have wronged others to account for the damages they have caused. With his criminal defense background, he will ensure that the police act according to the law. With his civil rights background, he will ensure that everyone is treated fairly and with respect.
Beyond his legal background, Brent is a current member of the Sun Prairie City Council, serving on the Housing Committee, Personnel Committee, Parks Recreation and Forestry Committee, and Public Safety Committee.
He attended both the Citizens Fire Academy and Citizens Police Academy. Brent is actively involved in his Church and started the “Trunk or Treat,” Soccer Camp, and other community events at Peace Lutheran Church while he was leading the Outreach Committee.
Although Brent may have traveled the world in the Marine Corps, it is clear his roots are firmly planted here in Sun Prairie.
It is clear from his recent legal recognitions that he is active in the State Bar, dedicated to serving individuals who are under-represented in the community, treating people fairly and with respect, and will be a refreshing change to the City’s municipal court.